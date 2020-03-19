UPDATE of School Closures

Update on School Closures within the Diocese of Victoria
As of 12 noon today, the following Catholic schools have posted their scheduled dates to RE-OPEN and/or MOVE TO ONLINE/DISTANCE LEARNING formats:
Holy Cross
Bay City
TBD
Nazareth Academy
Victoria
March 30th
Our Lady of the Gulf
Port Lavaca
March 24th
Our Lady of Victory
Victoria
March 30th
Sacred Heart
Hallettsville
March 30th
St. Anthony
Columbus
March 30th
St. Joseph Elem.
Yoakum
March 23rd
St. Joseph HS
Victoria
March 30th
St. Michael-Cuero
Cuero
April 1st
St. Michael-Weimar
Weimar
March 23rd
St. Philip
El Campo
April 6th
St. Rose
Schulenburg
March 30th
Shiner Catholic
Shiner
March 30th
The Atonement Academy
San Antonio
April 6th
PLEASE LOOK FOR REGULAR UPDATES AS THIS IS A VERY FLUID AND TENUOUS SITUATION. AS OF NOW, UPDATES ARE SCHEDULED TO BE POSTED ON A DAILY BASIS AT 12NOON OR SHORTLY THEREAFTER, BUT NO LATER THAN 5:00 PM DAILY.
Please continue to pray for all those impacted by this lethal virus. Our prayers go out especially for those who have lost their lives, their families, and all of the first responders and medical care workers who are working to keep all of us safer!