"STAY HOME - STAY SAFE Order" issued to Victoria County

NEW ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY, APRIL 1, 2020, REGARDING CORONAVIRUS in the city of Victoria and Victoria County: Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy signed a “Stay Home – Stay Safe Order” for Victoria County and the City of Victoria, effective tonight at 12:01 a.m. The purpose of these orders is to provide the greatest degree of protection available to the citizens of Victoria, along with clarification while remaining consistent with the limitations imposed yesterday by Governor Abbott’s executive order. Mayor McCoy reiterated the importance of maintaining social/physical distancing and proper hygiene. The Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Victoria will continue to offer distance learning and at-home formats to our students until further notice. Additionally, this "Stay at Home - Stay Safe" order from our local government officials will be in effect until further notice. Should you have any questions about how this may impact your schools OUTSIDE of Victoria County, you should contact either your local Catholic school administrator and/or local government officials. Let us continue to be vigilant about remaining prayerful and careful as we continue to battle this "invisible" but devastating virus. May our walk with Jesus on our Lenten journey provide a sense of peace and calm before and during the potential storm ahead. Very sincerely in Christ, Dr. John Quary Superintendent of Schools Diocese of Victoria