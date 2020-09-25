St. Michael's in Weimar is having their annual Night on the Town - Virtual-Style!

St. Michael’s in Weimar is having their annual night on the town, virtually! On Saturday, October 3rd put away the pots and pans and enjoy a delicious catered meal to-go! We will be featuring Mikeska's famous prime rib dinner with two sides, a salad, and dessert for $30/plate. You can purchase your tickets from any St. Michael Catholic School family or through the event website online at charityauction.bid/smcsnott. Serving will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will run until 7:30 p.m. *Due to the nature of prime rib, this event is pre-sale tickets only