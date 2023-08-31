School enrollment is up

JANET JONES The Catholic Lighthouse Enrollment numbers are not official until mid-September, but the numbers on the first day of school indicate a positive change for the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Victoria. This is the second year in a row it has grown above the school’s pre-pandemic numbers. “While our enrollment during the past year exhibited growth following the preceding COVID-affected session, the preliminary enrollment figures for the first day of this year show stability,” according to Dr. John Quary, superintendent of the Office of Catholic Schools. “Incredibly, there are a few schools that have shown a noteworthy increase compared to the previous year’s numbers. We are proud to recognize St. Joseph (Yoakum) as it leads the way with a record-setting 23.5 percent increase. Sacred Heart Elementary (Hallettsville) is a close second with an impressive 22.4 percent increase; Holy Cross (Bay City) is rounding out the top three with a superb 18 percent increase,” he said. “Moreover, 80 percent of our schools either increased or maintained their enrollment.” The first day of school count shows an overall 3.2 percent increase in the diocese over last year’s first-day count. As the first weeks go by, some of the enrollments could change slightly. Principal Sean Mooney of St. Joseph in Yoakum said his total enrollment on Aug. 24 was 109, one down from the first day of school. But their growth does make for a good year. “We certainly needed it,” he said. He said he believes “word of mouth” between parents of school-age children has been one of the things helping to boost enrollment. “I guess we’re doing something right.” One new family came to the school with four children, he said, which makes an impact on a small school. His largest increase was in the pre-kindergarten classes. Only three schools had a drop in enrollment, including St. Joseph High School in Victoria, which had a small incoming freshman class, Our Lady of the Gulf in Port Lavaca and St. Michael’s in Cuero. Principal Sandra Stepflug, who started as a new principal last year at Cuero, said they are focusing more on marketing this year and are choosing fundraisers that have proven to be easy and successful, such as selling the Nothing Bundt Cakes, which was very popular last year. Also, for the first time, the school has made contracts with parents requiring 10 hours of service involvement with fundraisers and such to help make the school more successful. It is common for the schools to require the service to ensure their programs and fundraisers are successful. Parents who do not fulfill the service hours are required to pay an extra charge. The number of hours and the amount of the fee differ from school to school. What a lot of parents may not realize is that what they pay in tuition may only be half (depending on the school and the tuition) of what it actually costs to educate their child. That’s why private and parochial schools depend on parental involvement during fundraising campaigns. In the long run, Stepflug knows that the cost is a value. “We give our kids a good foundation,” she said. “We can reach every child every day.” She said the success of so many of their alumni proves that St. Michael’s has done a good job setting children up for success. This school year’s theme is “Be still and know that I am God,” from Psalm 46. Ashley Novosad, who moved this year from the diocesan school office to be the office manager at Nazareth Academy, helped choose the theme. She said that comes from the heightened awareness of how vulnerable humans after several tragic school shootings in the nation. With all that we can humanly do to make our communities and schools safe, we cannot forget to put all of our trust in God, who is ultimately in control, she said. The Diocesan School Advisory Council is putting a lot of emphasis on school safety with a required safety-training program and school safety audit for Catholic schools. Some schools have made security upgrades with new fencing and security doors on buildings. “Amidst the ongoing summer heat enveloping our South Texas region, Catholic schools within our diocese have joyously offered incoming students a warm embrace of another enriching year,” Dr. Quary stated. “As we embark on this year’s academic journey together, let us decide to firmly re-commit ourselves to the paramount cause of school safety. Let us labor hand in hand, bolstering and empowering each other, in order to cultivate an atmosphere that is not only secure and sound but also conducive to profound learning, as we live out this year’s theme.”