Papal award recipients are models of discipleship

JANET JONES The Catholic Lighthouse Pope Francis granted special recognition to 17 people from various areas of the Diocese of Victoria (one posthumously) who have consistently dedicated time and talents for the glory of God and the good of the Catholic Church. The awards represent powerful examples of what it means to be a disciple of Christ. Some were awarded the papal honor Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (For Church and Pope), and some were awarded the Benemerenti (meritorious) award. Among the recipients are deacons, religious sisters and laypeople. The awards will be presented at a special Mass at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. The Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice award were bestowed on the following. Deacon John and Mrs. Eileen McCourt (Queen of the Holy Rosary, Hostyn) Deacon and Mrs. McCourt came from Northern Ireland in 1975 when the country was in turmoil and it was not safe for Catholics with five children and one on the way. He became a businessman in the La Grange area and joined Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Hostyn. The couple began serving right after they arrived and have been active in ACTS and marriage preparation. Deacon McCourt, ordained in 2006, inspired many conversions to the Catholic faith and his enthusiasm helped bring many back to the church. The couple has served in many roles in their church. According to Father Felix Twumasi, parochial administrator at Holy Rosary, their love for Jesus will forever be imprinted on the hearts and minds of the parishioners and community members. Deacon Luan Van Tran and Mrs. Thao Tran (Our Lady of Guadalupe, Bay City) Originally from North Vietnam, Deacon and Mrs. Tran, both shaped by their Catholic faith as children, had three children by the early 1970s. When the Communists began to take over, they escaped the country by ship, eventually making it to the United States. In thanksgiving, daily Mass has been part of their lives since. They moved to Bay City in 1977 where they still live. Deacon Tran was one of the first deacons ordained in the diocese in 1987. The couple are devoted members of the Legion of Mary. Deacon Tran serves as the legion’s spiritual director and helps other parishes begin their own curia. He is also in contact with the Vietnamese deacons nationwide and has written many theological articles for the Vietnamese magazines. The couple assists in the Quasi Parish of Our Lady of La Vang in Palacios. Both are longtime catechists and serve in many other ways. Their pastor, Rev. Gabriel Espinosa, stated, the couple “are generous and have found a way to assimilate the three cultures found in our region: Vietnamese, American and Mexican cultures within his ministry.” Deacon Dennis Kutach (St. Joseph, Yoakum) Deacon Kutach was the youngest of nine children and his father died when he was 2. His mom put them all through Catholic school in Shiner, each child having to work two jobs to help afford their Catholic education. Deacon Kutach had a successful career in banking and he and his wife, Georgia Ann, raised four daughters in Yoakum who attended the Catholic School there. He was ordained to the diaconate on July 29, 2006. He spent 15 yeas as director of the Permanent Diaconate for the diocese. Before his ordination, he already was working with RCIA, adult education, catechetical instruction, ministry to the homebound and nursing homes, ACTS retreats, extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, Lector, choir member, parish finance council and helping with fundraising for the church and school. After his ordination, he expanded his work to serve with ecumenical activities with Yoakum Ministerial Alliance as well as liturgical ministry/preaching. According to Father Matthew Huehlefeld, pastor of St. Joseph, “He is a man of prayer, understands the call of charity in discipleship and is reinforced in his faith through his marital union and family.” Deacon Joseph Machacek (Sts. Cyril and Methodius, Shiner) Deacon Machacek of Shiner (ordained Dec. 19, 2009), is the committee leader for the canonization cause of Father Charles Kram since 2004, director of facilities and temporal goods at the Shiner parish 2008-2022, has many leadership positions in the Knights of Columbus, and has a long list of ways he has served his parish and cared for parishioners. He and his wife, Mary, have five children. Rev. Bryan Heyer, pastor of Sts. Cyril and Methodius in Shiner said he has great compassion and his a humble and loving servant. “I believe him to be an excellent model of the diaconate and laborer for Christ. He is truly deserving of all recognition and honor that can be afforded to him,” he stated. Sister M. Evelyn Korenek, OVISS Originally from Garwood, she went to school at St. Mary’s in Nada and Nazareth Academy high school. Sister Evelyn, over a span of more than 50 years, has served in many schools in the Diocese of Victoria as well as in the Archdiocese of San Antonio. She was the first inductee into the Nazareth Academy Teacher Hall of Fame and has received many other awards and honors for her outstanding service in Catholic education. She has served her congregation’s Leadership Team and served two consecutive terms as Superior General at the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament convent in Victoria. Sister Kathleen Goike, superior general, stated, “Her passion for Catholic education endeared her to many. To this day she enjoys teaching fifth-grade religion to her ‘darling angels’ – a term she uses to refer to her students.” Sister M. Stephana Marbach, OVISS Sister Stephana has been a member of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament sisters for more than six decades and has served as administrator and teacher for schools in the Diocese of Victoria in Texas, the Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. She was formation directress of her congregation in the 1970s and ’80s, guiding countless young women in their discernment of religious life. She also has been part of the Leadership Team and served two consecutive terms as Superior General. She is currently serving as Assistant General. Bishop Cahill recently appointed her as vicar of religious for the Diocese of Victoria in Texas. According to Sister Kathleen, many people seek her out for spiritual advice and find her easy to confide in and converse with “as her welcoming manner gives credence to the phrase ‘all are welcome.’” She is the oldest of 13 children born in Converse and went to school in Selma. She made perpetual vows Aug. 6, 1964. Sister M. Laura Toman, OVISS Sister Lauara made her religious profession on June 8, 1962. During her more than six decades as a professed religious sister, she has dedicated herself to education, teaching and administrating in Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Diocese of Victoria in Texas. She spent 23 years at St. Michael in Weimar and the school received numerous awards, including the designation as a Blue Ribbon School. After her many years as a school administrator, she began work with Promise Pointe, a community of formerly homeless people who are now in their own “tiny houses.” She has served on her religious congregation’s Leadership Team and has a passion for prison ministry and helping people who struggle academically as well as socially, physically and mentally. She spends time visiting or writing to inmates and tutors children who need extra help in their studies. According to Sister Kathleen, “Sister Laura is known for her friendliness, compassion, understanding and knowledge as she embraces the many people that she encounters.”
Others were given the Benemerenti (meritorious). It was first awarded as a military decoration for the Pope’s Army, but is now given for dedicated service. Recipients are: Dr. Michael Fonseca (St. Rose of Lima, Schulenburg) Born in Ajmer, India, Dr. Fonseca was a Jesuit priest for the Archdiocese of Ranchi, India. His assignments included teaching college courses and serving as a much-sought-after retreat master and spiritual director. In 1990 he left the priesthood and served as a layperson in the Diocese of Gaylord (Michigan) and the Diocese of Victoria for more than 20 years. He has extensive experience as a spiritual formation and spiritual director, has worked with clergy who suffered from additions in a clinical setting and has authored many books to help form disciples. His many insights led him and his late wife, Cherrie, to begin God’s Embrace Ministries. He also has a new role as Director of Healing for Our Lady’s Healing Center in Seadrift. Leading healing retreats in the facility. Ms. Ana Licia “Alicia” Gutierrez (St. Robert Bellarmine, El Campo) Gutierrez served as church secretary at St. Robert Bellarmine 1988-1991 and 1995 to present. In her role, she has been a counselor, assistant, record keeper, bookkeeper, Safe Environment coordinator, trainer, host of fundraisers and much more. She is a founding member of Guardias de Honor (2022). As a child, she helped her parents make breakfast for parishioners and raise funds for the parish, so her service has been lifelong. She has been called the “backbone” of her parish and was caretaker for former pastor, Monsignor Lawrence Matula, in the later years of his life. Mr. Ralph (deceased) and Mrs. Minnie Cormier (Our Lady of the Gulf, Port Lavaca) Ralph, who died in June, was originally from Beaumont. He was a lifelong educator and has served as a counselor for many years. He was a catechist for high school students, member of the Knights of Columbus for 31 years. He and Minnie raised four children and were the best of friends. They were known for their strong example of a holy marriage and praying the rosary together daily. Minnie also had a career as an educator and counselor. She has been a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas for 31 years. Both Ralph and Minnie have volunteered in many capacities including as counselors for Our Lady of the Gulf’s school in the parish they serve. Mr. and Mrs. Arturo and Carolina Lara (Holy Family, Victoria) The Laras are said to lead an exemplary moral life. Arturo is lector, counselor for marriage support, regular adorer of the Blessed Sacrament. They are also known for their strong marriage and inspiring and positive influence on the church community. They have lived the mandate of making disciples. Carolina is a retired pediatric nurse and home health provider. Her volunteer work includes religious education, altar society, hospice, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and Gabriel Project. She participates regularly in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament with her husband. Mr. and Mrs. Ismael and Graciela Perez (St. Patrick, Bloomington) Ismael and Graciela attend daily Mass together and never hesitate to help and show others the ways of the faith in their actions and words. Graciela was a teacher for 40 years and Ismael also was an educator as well as an administrator. Together they help with baptism and marriage preparation for others. Both are lectors and extraordinary ministers. Ismael teaches confirmation students and Graciela is a member of the rosary group, Catholic Daughters and Guadalupanas. They are willing to work on their church festival and anywhere else they can be helpful.