NEW LEADERS prepare for a NEW school year

As the new school year approaches, the new school principals (aka PIPS-ters - Principal Induction Program of Support) attend a second day-long orientation training led by Dr. John Quary, Superintendent of Schools, at the Chancery in Victoria. The session covered many topics including: diocesan policies, procedures, school handbooks, curriculum, safety issues, Safe Environment policies, enrollment trends, marketing, teacher qualifications, human resources, and many more. In attendance were the following PIPS-ters pictured here: (seated L to R) Megan Schott (Director of Academics, St. Joseph HS, Victoria), John Gilley, IV (President, St. Joseph HS, Victoria), Justin Matias (Principal, Our Lady of Victory, Victoria), (standing L to R) Angela Kupcho (Principal, Holy Cross, Bay City), and Matt Wilson (Head of School, The Atonement Academy, St. Antonio).