by Photo: Regina Matts-Janak/The Catholic Lighthouse
JANET JONES The Catholic Lighthouse VICTORIA – Chrism Mass is not only a celebration in which the bishop blesses the sacramental oils for the parishes of the diocese, it is a time when his unity with the priests of the diocese is manifested and their vows of obedience are celebrated and renewed. This year, Bishop Bishop Brendan Cahill announced significant anniversaries and events for the clergy as well as the new assignments of priests. On May 13, the diocese will gain two new priests through ordination -- Deacon Ryan Kapavik and Deacon Luke Prihoda. After their ordination, Kapavik will be assigned as parochial vicar for Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria and serve as chaplain for the Victoria Police Department. Prihoda will become parochial vicar for St. Rose of Lima in Schulenburg, he announced. The following are other new assignments -- most of which become effective June 1 -- announced by Bishop Cahill:
The Rev. Wayne Flagg, currently pastor of St. Michael in Weimar will become pastor of St. Andrew in Hillje and St. Procopius in Louise. They have been without a pastor since the retirement of the Rev. Clement Quainoo in 2021. The Rev. Michael Rother, pastor of St. Philip in El Campo has served as administrator in the interim.
Father Rother is also being reassigned. He will move to Hallettsville and serve as parochial vicar, transitioning to pastor next year when the Rev. Msgr. John Peters retires.
The Rev. James Dvorak, currently serving as parochial vicar in Hallettsville, will become pastor of St. Anthony in Columbus and St. Roch in Mentz. The Rev. Augustine Asante, previous pastor of St. Anthony is now working as a chaplain at M.D. Anderson.
The Rev. Dalton Ervin, currently parochial vicar at Our Lady of Victory parish in Victoria will become the pastor for St. Philip the Apostle in El Campo.
OLV will gain two parochial vicars -- the Rev. Jonas Kuubeta, presently serving as parochial vicar at Holy Family in Victoria, and the Rev. Samuel Asante, scheduled to arrive from Ghana in August.
The Rev. Chase Goodman, currently a parochial vicar at St. Rose in Schulenburg, will become pastor of St. Michael in Weimar and Sts. Cyril and Methodius Diocesan Shrine in Dubina.
The Rev. Alexander Aboagye of Ghana will arrive in August to serve St. Rose of Lima in Schulenburg and its missions as parochial vicar.
And the Rev. Derek Acquah, also from Ghana, will be assigned to Our Lady of the Gulf Church and Missions as parochial vicar. He, too, is scheduled to come in August.
Seminarian Joseph Blackburn will be ordained as a transitional deacon on May 1 at Our Lady of the Gulf in Port Lavaca. He will spend the last year as a seminarian in St. Mary’s in Houston and also serving at Holy Cross in East Bernard. Bishop Cahill announced significant anniversaries of priestly ordinations this year including:
The Rev. Tommy Chen, 15 years
The Rev. Dominic Nguyen, 20 years
The Rev. Augustine Asante and the Rev. Parmenio Florez-Garcia, 25 years
The Very Rev. Greg Korenek, 30 years
The Rev. Wayne Flagg, 35 years
The Rev. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo and the Rev. Samuel Appiasi, 40 years
The Rev. Gabriel Maison, 45 years
The Rev. Msgr. John Bily, 65 years
Bishop Emeritus David Fellhauer, 58 years as a priest and 33 years as a bishop
Bishop Cahill also announced that the Rev. Antonio Perez of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Wharton was incardinated into the Diocese of Victoria on March 22. He came to our diocese form the Archdiocese of Cusco in Peru and felt a calling to serve as a priest of this diocese.