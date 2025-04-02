Our Diocese
Mision de Cuaresma
News release
April
2
,
2025
Holy Cross 839 Church St., East Bernard 6:30 p.m. Viacrusis 7 p.m., Platica 7:30 p.m. Hora Santa y Confesiones