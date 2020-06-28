Important release of information

June 26, 2020
Janet Jones, Director of Communications 361-573-0828, Ext. 2231jjones@victoriadiocese.org
The Marianist Province of the United States has released the names of priests and brothers, living and deceased, who have been found guilty of sexual abuse of minors.
The Marianists administered St. Joseph School in Victoria from 1906 to 1970 and some of the men on that list had served on the Victoria campus. The names and years they were present in Victoria are as follows:
Brother Eugene Thomas Fitzsimmons (1950-1952), withdrew from the society in 2000, died in 2011 Brother August Edward Ludwig (1951-1954, 1955-1960), withdrew from the society in 1980, died in 2007 The Rev. Patrick John McNulty (1966-1969), died in 1984
Brother Thomas Patrick Purcell (1965-1967), withdrew from the society in 1980
Brother Marvin Francis Sanneman (1954-1960), died in 1984
Brother John Joseph Woulfe (1962-1966), withdrew from the society in 1977, died in 2005
The Marianist community has received no reports of abuse from the Victoria area.
Survivors of sexual abuse by a Marianist are encouraged to report it to the Marianist’s Pastoral Assistance Coordinator at pastoralassistancecoordinator@sm-usa.or or 314-285-2322, as well as the civil authorities in the jurisdiction where the abuse occurred.
For more information, visit http://www.marianist.com/healing.
The Diocese of Victoria offers assistance to anyone who needs help reporting abuse by a clergy member. We will also help you bring your concerns to church officials outside of the diocese if the abuse occurred elsewhere and you now reside in Victoria. Contact Coordinator of Pastoral Care and Outreach Vicki Pyatt, LMSW, at 361-827-7186 orpastoralcare@victoriadiocese.org.