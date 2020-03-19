IMMEDIATE UPDATE ON SCHOOL CLOSURES!!! CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

By executive order of Governor Greg Abbott, who has recently made the proclamation, ALL Texas schools will be temporarily closed as of Friday, March 20, at midnight through Friday, April 3rd, at midnight.
Following the Governor's Executive Order, ALL Catholic schools in the Diocese of Victoria will be temporarily closed from Friday, March 20, at midnight through Friday, April 3rd, at midnight. Decisions will be made based on closely monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis.
Updates will be given as needed.
Pray for all!
In Christ, Dr. John Quary Superintendent of Schools