ANNOUNCEMENT: Effective today with Governor Abbott's NEW Executive Orders, Catholic schools will REMAIN CLOSED for remainder of the school year! Our schools will continue to provide quality education via at-home and distance learning formats for the rest of the school year. Please contact your local Catholic school administrator for further details on their continued closures. Please continue to be prayerful and careful to protect yourself and others, and we will survive this pandemic. God is still in control! Very sincerely in Christ, Dr. John Quary Superintendent of Schools