Governor Abbott Issues UPDATED Executive Order to Close Texas Schools Until May 4th

Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order announced today, March 31, 2020, all Texas schools will remain closed until May 4th. Therefore, our Catholic schools will remain "shuttered" until Friday, May 1st, and will plan to resume our normal in-person classes on Monday, May 4, 2020, unless otherwise changed. Our schools will continue to offer distance-learning and at-home formats for our students. Our buildings may be closed, but our schools are still offering QUALITY education via e-learning and school packets for our students. If you have any further questions, please contact your local Catholic school administrator for their guidance. Please continue to be prayerful and careful as we continue our Lenten journey. In Christ, Dr. John Quary Superintendent of Schools Diocese of Victoria