Donations sought for mariners

We are seeking donations for care packages being made for ships arriving in Point Comfort. Due to corona virus, no crew is allowed off ship. Many seafarers are accustomed to visting Walmart during their short stay in port to buy necessities, treats and souvenirs. This situation will last for many weeks, probably months. Let's remind them they are not alone and share items to help boost their morale.
Unlike the Christmas package drive, this is only one large box per ship for the captain to distribute as he sees best, whether by need, reward or prizes on game night. We will Boxes will be delivered to the ship's gangway.
Suggested items include but are not limited to:
-- full size toiletries such as
-- multipacks of hygiene items such as
-- Puzzle books, small games, cards, dice
-- Snack foods such as microwave popcorn or pringles (can protects the chips), candies that will withstand heat, various nuts and other durable snacks
-- Cheap sunglasses. Sunglasses get broken or lost and the glare at sea is very bad. Any sunglasses are better than nothing when you spend hours on the deck of a ship.
Palacios area donations can be dropped off at the Mike's on Main Cafe, 458 Main St., during normal business hours.
Not in Palacios? E-maiil Rhonda Cummins at stellamaris@olgulf.org. Visit us on Facebook at facebook.com/aospointcomfort.