CORONAVIRUS UPDATE!!
March
15
,
2020
Catholic School
Local ISD
County
Spring Break
Extended Closure
Expected date to re-open
Holy Cross
Bay City
Matagorda
March 9-13
March 16-20
March 23
rd
Nazareth Academy
Victoria
Victoria
March 16-20
NONE
March 23
rd
Our Lady of the Gulf
Calhoun County
Calhoun County
March 16-20
NONE
March 23
rd
Our Lady of Victory
Victoria
Victoria
March 16-20
NONE
March 23
rd
Sacred Heart
Hallettsville
Lavaca
March 16-20
NONE
March 23
rd
St. Anthony
Columbus
Colorado
March 9-13
March 16-20
March 23
rd
St. Joseph Elem.
Yoakum
DeWitt and Lavaca
March 16-20
NONE
March 23
rd
St. Joseph HS
Victoria
Victoria
March 16-20
NONE
March 23
rd
St. Michael-Cuero
Cuero
DeWitt
March 16-20
NONE
March 23
rd
St. Michael-Weimar
Weimar
Colorado
March 16-20
NONE
March 23
rd
St. Philip
El Campo
Wharton
March 9-13
March 16-20
March 23
rd
St. Rose
Schulenburg
Fayette
March 9-13
March 16-20
March 23
rd
Shiner Catholic
Shiner
Lavaca
March 16-20
NONE
March 23
rd
The Atonement Academy
San Antonio
Bexar
March 6-13
March 16-20
March 23
rd