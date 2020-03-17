Coronavirus Letter #2 for Families

Dear School Administrators, School Families, and supporters of our schools,
The health of our students, staff and families is one of our top priorities, and we want to keep everyone updated on what we’re doing as a diocese to mitigate the risk of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The Office of Catholic Schools, along with the guidance from Bishop Cahill and Fr. Gary Janak, Chancellor, continues to closely monitor the situation of this serious health risk, with its constant updates and additional facts and figures from our local health agencies, state health department, Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops’ Education Department (TCCB-ED), Texas Education Agency (TEA), the CDC, and the national governmental spokespersons. The fluid nature of this global health crisis necessitates having various views prior to making decisions that will impact many families and their local communities.
In addition to cleaning the schools and preparing for either face-to-face or e-learning formats, we are also trying to limit the exposure of our students.
Therefore, we are asking that our schools, when possible, follow the decisions of the local ISD, since so many of our communities are smaller and intimately affected by the collaboration of the public and private education leaders.
We continue to monitor the situation and are in constant communication with the diocesan school leaders, the CDC, Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Victoria County Health Department, as well as other county health departments, to ensure that all school families and staff are safe and updated with the latest information.
“Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God.” Philippians 4:6
Sincerely yours in Christ,
Dr. John E. Quary
Superintendent of Schools
Diocese of Victoria