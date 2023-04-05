Bishop speaks of mercy, gratitude for priests during Chrism Mass

Photo: Bishop Cahill and the priests in the DIocese of Victoria bless the Holy Chrism. (Regina Matus-Janak)
JANET JONES The Catholic Lighthouse “I open my heart to you this day, O Merciful Father. Send forth your Holy Spirit into the depths of my being, so that, from head to toe, I may be an instrument of your healing and mercy; one body and one spirit with my sisters and brothers throughout the Diocese of Victoria. I pray to listen before speaking, to understand before judging, to love before acting, trusting in the faithful intercession of Mary, my Mother, I pray in the name of your son, Jesus Christ, who I profess as Lord, living and reigning with you in the Holy Spirit, God forever and ever, Amen.” Bishop Brendan Cahill wrote this prayer during the Year of Mercy and prayed it again at the beginning of his homily during the Chrism Mass, celebrated Tuesday, April 4. He focused on the vocation of “our beloved priests.” “It’s one priesthood and one Holy Catholic Church throughout the world,” he said. To his point, he welcomed Father Antonio Perez who has served for many years in the diocese, but was recently incardinated. He thanked the bishop of the Archdiocese of Cusco (Peru) where Father Perez served previously. He also called to mind the Diocese of Victoria’s relationship with bishops in Ghana and Columbia who have allowed priests to serve in the diocese. He announced significant anniversaries and assignment changes of the priests and the upcoming ordinations. (See related story HERE.) “And we’ll pray for them on their transitions,” Bishop Cahill said. He said he did not want to hold applause “’til the end,” so the Church could recognize each one individually. “Let’s applaud for every single one of them. They say ‘yes’ to their bishop, they say ‘yes’ to their people.” He also spoke about God’s forgiveness and mercy. “Our priests make themselves available for us, so we can know God’s mercy,” he said. “So we can proclaim it to others.” He said the diocese is blessed with many priests and “we have no reason not to go to the sacrament of confession.” He also spoke about the joy of seeking forgiveness for himself through reconciliation. “We know that God has forgiven us; we know that God forgives us; I know I’m a sinner,” Bishop Cahill said, adding, “But I know I can turn to God, and God says, ‘I love you, I forgive you, let me take you by the hand and walk you through your life.’” Bishop Cahill expressed personal gratitude for the work and dedication of the priests, who renewed their vows during the Chrism Mass and participated in the blessing of the chrism and in the Liturgy of the Eucharist with Bishop Cahill. The congregation prayed for the priests and were encouraged to continue praying for the priests and the priesthood. The Chrism Mass takes place during Holy Week each year so the bishop can bless oils to refresh and replenish those used by the priests. They include the Oil of the Sick, the Oil of Catechumens and the Holy Chrism, used in the sacrament of baptism, confirmation and ordination.