Bishop Fellhauer on the newly elected Pope

by RS

Photo by BBC

"Like many others, I was somewhat surprised and greatly delighted at the election of Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis. Our Catholic faith assures us that the Lord Jesus is always with His Church, guiding it and filling it with His grace and presence. We can be confident that the Holy Spirit was at work in the deliberations and voting of the Cardinal electors. I trust that the new Pope will be foremost in our prayers these days, that God will give him peace, enlightenment, and courage as he begins his Petrine ministry."