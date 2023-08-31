3 priests from Ghana start ministry in DOV

Three priests from the Archdiocese of Cape Coast in Ghana began serving in the Diocese of Victoria in Texas this month. The diocese has been awaiting their arrival since Bishop Brendan Cahill first announced their assignments during the Chrism Mass in April.
Father Alexander Aboagye is a new parochial vicar in the parish of St. Rose of Lima in Schulenburg, where he joins Father Jasper Liggio, pastor, and Father Luke Prihoda, parochial vicar. He was ordained in 2004.
Father Derek F.K. Acquah is ministering in the parish of Our Lady of the Gulf in Port Lavaca as parochial vicar, serving with Father Tommy Chen, pastor, and Father Richard Barfield, parochial vicar Father Derek also was ordained in 2004.
Father Samuel B.A. Asantey joins the Our Lady of Victory Parish family in Victoria, serving as parochial vicar and working with Father Kirby Hlavaty, pastor/rector, and Father Jonas Kuubeta, parochial vicar. He also will be on staff at the Emmaus Counseling Center. He was ordained in 1988.